LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Troy and Shannon Wilkinson both have loved ones who are working on the front lines as healthcare workers.
Since the pandemic began, the Las Vegas couple has been looking for a way to honor healthcare workers across the country.
They created the Healthcare Heroes Foundation and are putting together trip packages. The couple is working with travel agencies, Las Vegas Strip properties, vacation rental site VRBO and others to do this.
Each package will be for a healthcare workers and a family member for a seven-day trip worth $5,000.
The couple plans to put together 100 trips to giveaway. They have already gotten nominations from across the country, including Las Vegas, Maryland, Washington D.C. and New York.
"This is part of a wider need for these doctors, nurses, EMTs and healthcare workers," Troy Wilkinson said. "They've been working so hard and thinking so little about themselves and their families. They are going to need a getaway and that's what sparked the idea for me."
The Wilkinsons said they understand the focus is on fighting the virus currently. They plan to do the giveaway in the summer and will pick the recipients at random.
Their nonprofit is working with corporate sponsors and collecting donations to do this. To nominate a healthcare hero, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.