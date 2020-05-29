LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- According to the State of Nevada, nearly 80,000 people have filed for help through its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system.
PUA has paid out $36 million to claimants so far. PUA’s adjudication center will open on Monday so people who have been waiting to resolve pending eligibility issues can get updated.
FOX5 spoke to a valley family, still waiting for help.
“We specialize in BBQ and gourmet desserts,” Megan Parker said. She and her husband Bryon started their catering business Meats and Treats, two years ago.
“On the books, we should’ve been grossing over $10 thousand of sales and it’s gone. Nothing,” Parker said.
May should have been their busiest month with weddings and graduations. But they haven’t made a dime in twelve weeks. Their last catering event was on March 6th.
“We got our first cancellation, then I wasn’t too worried, then another one, another one, then the panic started setting in,” she said.
Self-employed, the couple first tried to file on Nevada’s unemployment website.
“Never even got through the filing system because it was such a mess,” Parker said.
When PUA launched, they tried again, “and we filed the first day that we could.”
Every week, they entered their claim.
“We’ve seen absolutely no movement, nothing’s changed,” Parker said. “We just have these unresolved issues. Nothing. In progress, in progress, in progress.”
Like thousands, she’s tried calling.
“It’s call, wait, wait, wait. Get hung up on,” Parker said.
No answers and no deposits into her bank account. Parker said it’s led to a lot of sleepless nights.
“We’re scared. My husband and I have four kids,” she said. “The savings is gone. The landlord isn’t being understanding. Utilities want their money.”
Aside from sharing stories online with others in the same boat, Parker isn’t sure what else to do.
“I don’t see any money coming any time soon. I don’t have faith anymore, I’ve lost my faith,” Parker said.
As the state starts to reopen, Parker said she and her husband are left, still waiting.
“There hasn’t been any light at the end of the tunnel yet.”
Their next catering event is in October. She hopes they see some state funds by then.
“We’ve exhausted everything,” she said. “The thought of being homeless is so foreign to me but I know it is an actual possible reality. And that is absolutely terrifying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.