LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention Center will reopen to host an event for the first time following a seven-month shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
The venue will host collector car-auction company Mecum Auctions on Nov. 13 and 14.
The event will feature an estimated 600 collector vehicles. Admission is limited to preregistered bidders only and is currently closed.
