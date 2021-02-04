LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced on Thursday that it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine second dose to eligible walk-in patients at the Las Vegas Convention Center clinic.
Walk-in patients who are eligible this week received their first dose of Moderna vaccine between Jan. 4-9. People who received their vaccine from another provider or who received Pfizer vaccine are not eligible to receive the vaccine on a walk-in basis at this time.
Patients will be served based on vaccine availability. Each week’s walk-in eligibility will be reserved for patients who received the Moderna vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic no sooner than 28 days prior, according to the health district.
A list of community partners is available at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/.
