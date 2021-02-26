LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention Center site is now offering first doses of the vaccine to people eligible to receive it. The site was previously offering second doses only.
Groups currently eligible to receive the vaccine include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security frontline community groups. Within these groups, eligibility has been expanded to include mortuary services workers and security guards the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced on Friday.
Additional first dose appointments have also been opened at Cashman Center through Saturday, the SNHD said.
Second dose appointments are available to people who were vaccinated at a clinic operated by the health district or one of its partners, and who received the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days prior.
The first dose of the vaccine starts building protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. The second does is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer, according to the district.
The Cashman Center Clinic is located in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.
A state administered call center is available to answer questions and assist those who may need help making appointments. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946. The Health District also continues to urge people to cancel appointments if they have made more than one. In addition to the call center, people can email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org for assistance canceling appointments.
For more information about COVID-19, including testing locations, additional vaccine sites, and more, go to www.SNHD.info/covid.
