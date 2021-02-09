LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will now be able to walk-in for their second dose at Southern Nevada Health District's second dose clinic.
SNHD previously only offered second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at its Las Vegas Convention Center clinic. SNHD announced Tuesday that the clinic would now accept walk-ins for those who previously received the Pfizer vaccine looking for their second dose.
If you received your Pfizer vaccine at SNHD or a partner clinic, you must wait 21 days before getting your second dose. For those who received a Moderna vaccine, you must wait 28 days.
Walk-in appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. -2 p.m. or based on clinic capacity, Tuesday through Saturday. The clinic is located in the C-1 area of the LVCC Central Hall. Parking is available in the Silver Lot off Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive.
Anyone with questions or anyone who need assistance in making an appointment can call the SNHD at 702-759-1900. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A list of community partners is available at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.