LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning Tuesday, April 13, extended-hour COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available at the Las Vegas Convention Center site.
Five hundred appointments will be available Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the site. This week, 300 extended-hour appointments were offered at the Southern Nevada Health District’s Decatur location, Wednesday through Friday.
The Las Vegas Convention Center clinic will be relocated to the South Hall beginning Tuesday, April 13. Parking for the clinic is located in the Bronze Lot off Paradise Road and Sierra Vista Drive, and ADA parking is available in the Silver Lot. The Las Vegas Convention Center clinic is located at 3150 Paradise Road.
As of April 9, 2021, there have been 723,266 COVID-19 doses initiated, 439,579 doses completed and a total of 1,123,457 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.