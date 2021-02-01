LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention Center will open Tuesday for thousands of Clark County residents to receive their second doses.
The site will offer second doses by appointment only. Bookings for second doses are available online at the Southern Nevada Health District website.
SNHD staff said those who received a first dose should receive an email soon, inviting you to book your second dose. The invite will not come far in advance from the date you are due for a second shot. Those who have not received an email should call the hotline (702) 759-INFO (4636).
On Tuesday and Wednesday, 1,400 people are expected to receive the vaccine in a soft rollout. The individuals were emailed links to book appointments.
The site will offer second doses to 3,000 people a day.
SNHD explained the reasoning for a second "mega site" after thousands received a first dose at a different location: shipping.
"They are completely different stocks we receive ... that first dose is one stock, and second is a completely different stock. We want to make sure and ensure, every person who received a first dose, their second dose is waiting for them. That's why we split them up," said Sarah Lugo with SNHD.
Other vaccination sites will eventually administer second doses, according to SNHD officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.