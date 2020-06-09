LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday released a new video ad signaling the reopening of the city.
The video is simple. A man approaches a vacant lot at the "Welcome to the Las Vegas" sign on the south end of the Strip. He flips a switch and suddenly, the dusty neon illuminates once again, beckoning the return of the lively casinos, packed hotel rooms and rejuvenation of the so-called "entertainment capital of the world."
No words are said. The message is clear.
After months of COVID-19 closures, hotel-casinos were allowed to dust off their tables, sanitize their chips and resume gaming on June 4. With new safety measures in place, Las Vegas is "Now open."
