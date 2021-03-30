LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Passover started this past weekend, and while Jewish communities had to celebrate fully online last year, that soon will be changing.
"The first night, we asked people to be with their families. We were able to look at pictures and look at congregants who were at smaller tables, but tables with their friends and family," said Cantor Jessica Hutchings.
On Tuesday, FOX5 visited the Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson. They said the second night they did a virtual Passover Seder with about 150 people joining.
The rabbi said while it's nice things are opening back up, and people can gather, technology has allowed them to bring even more people together.
"There is a certain virtue of being able to invite people from all over the U.S. to a Seder, even though it's virtual. My sisters in California, cousins in Oregon, that would never happen without technology. The desire to be together physically -- that won't go away, so I expect that to continue in the future," said Rabbi Sanford Akselrad.
Next month, they're opening services to a small group of people who pre-registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.