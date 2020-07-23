LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The city of Las Vegas will begin sending an additional 100 city employees to COVID-19 hotspots as part of the Compliance Ambassador Program.
Las Vegas Director of Planning Robert Summerfield said the city would use information from the Southern Nevada Health District which has identified areas of the city with higher levels of transmission.
“We will be looking much closer at those hot spots, as you phrased it, during our initial search but our intent is to have people throughout the city of Las Vegas in all our commercial areas talking to the business observing the behaviors that are happening and where we see issues with non-compliant with the directive addressing that as appropriate,” said Summerfield.
According to information on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, Las Vegas zip code 89121 is seeing a high number of cases compared to other parts of the city.
“The compliance ambassadors are a city management initiative to reallocate some employees from other departments into these key functional areas,” said Summerfield.
Robert P. Wellington is the manager of Cosmic Comics which lies within the area where city additional officials will begin their search.
“There were people who didn’t have a mask. People who weren’t sure what the situation was, and you have the people who were, ‘I don’t want to wear a mask, I don’t have to,” said Wellington.
Wellington says things have gotten better in the area since the governor introduced the mask wearing mandate. He say more people are covering faces, but since reopening in may, he has had to ask a few people to leave.
“Half leave immediately, half leave immediately with saying something under the breath. Then there are a few that put up a...something,” said Wellington.
He says the new Compliance Ambassador Program could make those awkward moments a little easier.
“It does make it easier for me when I am telling customers that are coming in that are not compliant, ‘hey, they are watching us, they may fine me, they may site me,” said Wellington.
