LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Experts once believed cashless gaming was years away, but say amid the pandemic, the future is now.
“Cashless in general is used everywhere,” Acres 4.0 COO Noah Acres said. “People use it at Starbucks. They use Venmo to pay each other things like that.”
And next, Acres said it will be in casinos.
“It’s kind of a new frontier,” he said. Acres 4.0 has been fine-tuning a solution for years.
“In terms of gaming, we have online sports, we have online poker that do mobile payments,” Acres said. “What we don’t have right now is a way to get that money to a slot machine.”
Their hardware is now in high demand, “any casino can plug it directly into their slot machine.”
“We’re getting four or five different casinos contacting us every day about upgrading to cashless and what that would look like,” Acres said. “We can facilitate a cash transaction with a slot machine through a mobile app that doubles as the players card, so you are getting rid of the players card. But some people like the players card, like to hold something tangible and have that piece of plastic with their name on it.”
Acres said cashless payment could also be applied to table games. He expected to see cashless gaming become a reality in five years, but now he said, it will happen sooner than that.
“With COVID-19, more people are wanting to gamble without cash, more casinos are wanting to prevent employees from handling cash, regulators want to facilitate this as well,” Acres said. “We’re seeing a lot of operators, regulators, and customers contacting us saying that they want cashless gaming and they want it soon.”
While they work to fulfill a backlog of orders, Acres said the sudden demand doesn’t mean you’ll see it, first thing, once casinos reopen.
“The cashless is going to take a little bit, months or a year,” Acres said. “It’s going to take a bit to be widely deployed. It has to be installed, there’s training involved, regulation involved.”
Acres does believe it’s a change that’ll stick around for good.
“There’s a lot barriers, but those barriers are being identified and knocked down rapidly,” Acres said.
Currently, there are no cashless slots in Nevada. Acres hardware is also linked to its Clean Machine and Safe Space technology that can help casinos clean and facilitate social distancing.
