LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Companies across the country are stepping up to make much-needed medical supplies.
In order to do that, one Las Vegas-based business is hiring people, recently laid off.
“Very thankful, very thankful for this,” LVMPD Sgt. Steven Reese said.
Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas police, along with the Henderson Fire Department and Community Ambulance loaded up boxes of hand sanitizer.
“We’re not able to get to somewhere to clean our hands quickly so it is nice to have something we can grab and just wash up real quick,” Sgt. Reese said.
High Voltage Detox usually makes drinks and supplements to cleanse your body. Cleansing your hands is a new one for them.
“This is a learning curve for all of us,” High Voltage Detox owner Michael Salame said.
The company already had the supplies and the connections to switch gears. In just a matter of weeks, they’ve produced 250,000 bottles of sanitizer.
“At this point, we’re at 90% donations,” Salame said. Most of it, they’re giving away for free.
High Voltage Detox is also making safety kits. They want to work with the Clark County School District to hand them out to students.
“They’ll get at least a five pack of masks, 10 pack of thermo-strips, sanitizer,” Salame said.
The thermo-strips can read your temperature for up to eight hours.
“We definitely want to get them to the parents, no one is leaving their homes and I want to make sure they have them,” Salame said.
The hand sanitizer could become a permanent product.
“We basically realize this is going to be the new way of life,” Salame said. Sanitizer that Americans grabbed but once in a while, I feel now, they’ll carry it in their pockets for life.”
The company has been working overtime to make it happen. They started with 15 people on the payroll. That number has quadrupled as they’ve hired dozens of people who just lost their jobs on the Strip.
“We’ll definitely keep scaling up, we’ll definitely not give up,” Salame said.
Profits are down 80%, payroll is up four times. High Voltage Detox is among many small businesses applying for state and federal loans,” but also trying to give back to the community. There’s a lot of give, give give,” counsel Alexis Duecker said.
In the meantime, the Las Vegas-based company said it will do all it can to keep locals employed and front line workers safe.
“My heart goes out to all the people who are suffering so much, and the fact that we’re able to give back means everything to me,” general manager Mark Miller said.
What the company does not donate, is for sale. You can buy hand sanitizer here.
