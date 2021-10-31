LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Booster shots are not required under any mandate, but many healthy adults are choosing to get them.
One valley mother who got a COVID-19 booster shot on Sunday at a community clinic in Chinatown said the decision to get an extra shot was not about her.
“We’ve lost multiple family members to this disease we’ve had so many friends and family get sick. I have a six year-old son who can’t get his COVID-19 shot yet and so this is why I’m getting my vaccine booster today," clinic patient Kenia Morales said.
Morales saw the event on Instagram and said it was an easy decision to go.
The Asian Community Development Council has partnered with Immunize Nevada to continually offer vaccines to the community, adding newly-approved doses as soon as health officials authorize them.
Sunday's community clinic was Halloween themed and offered flu shots in addition to all three COVID-19 vaccines for shots and boosters. It was the first time the council offered all three types of the booster, which were recommended by U.S. health officials less than two weeks ago.
Pharmacists with Immunize Nevada were on hand to answer questions about mixing vaccines, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed.
The Asian Community Development Council offers free popup clinics every two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.