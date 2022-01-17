LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Colleges across Southern Nevada return from winter break on Tuesday.
UNLV will have roughly 60% of classes in person, with the remaining 40% online this semester, a similar percentage to the fall.
Infectious disease expert and UNLV professor Dr. Brian Labus is teaching a graduate course in infectious disease epidemiology this spring. He said he feels confident returning to campus this week.
"I have a small class of graduate students, and we've done everything possible on campus to make things as safe as possible," Labus said.
Labus suggested UNLV and other colleges in Southern Nevada may be more equipped for the return from winter break than the Clark County School District was. The district is in a five day pause due to a staffing shortage, amid the COVID-19 surge.
"We don't have every one on campus, every single day for the full day,” Labus said. “It’s very different than an elementary or a high school, and we also don’t have students packed together back-to-back all day long. Unlike CCSD we have just about every one vaccinated, and right there that makes a difference when it comes to disease breaks.”
The Nevada System of Higher Education has implemented a vaccine mandate for all faculty. On Jan. 14, the NSHE Board of Regents voted in favor of sending a letter to lawmakers to support a vaccine mandate on students enrolled in public universities in the state.
UNLV has reported more than 90% of students are vaccinated.
"Unlike a lot of communities around the country that have had to deal with outbreaks in their universities spreading into their local population, we have not had that," Labus said.
Labus acknowledged this won’t be an easy stretch of time, because the science shows omicron isn’t going away quickly. He said he anticipates high levels of community transmission could linger into spring break.
“Where hopefully the numbers are getting better,” Labus said. “If we can get past this wave, it won’t be until the end part of the semester. So there's still a lot of challenges for us the next couple months."
The College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College also return to campus on Tuesday.
