LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At Wake Clinical Research Center of Nevada, medical professionals are set to soon start testing potential COVID-19 vaccines from biotech company Moderna.
"Patients will be receiving their vaccines and vaccines will be prepared in this building as well," a staff member said Tuesday.
"It'll probably be the end of the month to the first week of August before we start,” Dr. Michael Levin said. “We wait on Moderna to activate the site. Everyday there's things happening here."
Dr. Levin’s leading the local charge to find a viable novel coronavirus vaccine at the facility, which expects to handle about 300 to 500 patients initially.
Carmen Santiago, a Las Vegas woman in her 60s, has volunteered.
"They told me they were going to do one for the COVID-19 and I said 'OK, I'm in,'” Santiago said. “As long as I'm able to do it, because I'm up there in the age, they said, yeah, you qualify so here I am."
He said even with two buildings on site, there isn't enough room to carry out Phase 3 of the vaccine testing.
"So we're going from like 40 to, in general maybe a 1,000 or less people for Phase 2, to now Phase 3 is 30,000,” Dr. Levin said. “They don't move to Phase 3 unless it's considered safe enough based on the data they have, and unless there's some indication that it's going to be effective."
Dr. Levin added that in terms of development time for a vaccine, this project is moving at “warp speed” with the federal government also stepping in to accelerate the process.
"The federal government is supplying trailers so that we can expand our facilities to get the kind of numbers through the study in the time that we need it to occur,” Levin said. “We need the extra facilities. These will be air-conditioned trailers. It's an amazing thing to watch come together and it's a hopeful thing."
"I feel like I'm pretty healthy and I take care of myself and I believe that it's not my time to go yet,” Santiago said. “I'm here to help."
