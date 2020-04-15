LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) on Wednesday announced that it has issued a cease and desist order to Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness in Las Vegas for operating without a license.
According to DPBH, Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness was found to collecting patient specimens and performing laboratory tests during an unannounced, onsite complaint investigation by the Division on Tuesday,
According to a news release, Sahara West was using a serological test to test for COVID-19. Serological tests are not to be used for diagnostic purposes and any serological test at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness would not have a definitive result for the purposes of diagnosing COVID-19.
DPBH urges patients to contact their healthcare provider to determine if further testing is required. The agency says it has required Sahara West to immediately notify all patients that their test results are not valid for the purpose of a definitive diagnosis of COVID-19.
According to DPBH, Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 652.080 prohibits the operation of a medical laboratory with first obtaining a license from DPBH. The Division licenses laboratories that perform diagnostic medical laboratory tests in accordance with federal and state standards.
An ongoing investigation is underway and no further information will be provided until the investigation is complete, DPBH said.
To make a complaint against the facility, visit: http://dpbh.nv.gov/Reg/HealthFacilities/dta/Complaints/HCQC-Complaint-Form/
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
