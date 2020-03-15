LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas, Clark County, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Mesquite and Boulder City have all joined together to declare a state of emergency in their jurisdictions, respectively, the county stated in a release Sunday night.
The declaration was issued to "better manage the coronavirus situation and its associated impacts to hospital emergency rooms, local government agencies, local businesses, residents and visitors," according to the release.
The designation helps local governments respond more efficiently to emerging conditions surrounding COVID-19, the release stated. It also allows for increased flexibility in staffing concerns, regularly addressed through collective bargaining.
"The current situation involving the coronavirus requires some administrative leniency in the enforcement of ordinances, rules, regulations, purchasing and other government functions," the release stated.
