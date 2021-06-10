LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A church in Las Vegas is on a mission to help the faithful stay healthy. The place of worship opened its pews to a clinic to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.
First African Methodist Episcopal Church partnered with the University of Nevada Las Vegas Community Clinic to administer vaccines to those in need during their weekly food drive.
"We are here to minister to the spiritual, the social and the physical needs of all people. It's important to reach into our community," said Reverend Dr. Karen Anderson, who is also a healthcare provider.
"We serve a community that has been disproportionately affected with health outcomes," she said. Some zip codes surrounding the North Las Vegas church have had lower vaccination rates than other parts of Clark County.
The outreach is an effort to help more minorities get the vaccine. African Americans are lagging in participation in Clark County. One in four have gotten a vaccine, compared to one in three white residents, or half of Aslan residents.
"There are a lot of people in our neighborhoods who want to a vaccine, but have not had the opportunity to get one. They don't have a car. They work full time. We must go into their neighborhoods and take care of them there," said Dr. Laura Culley of the UNLV Community Clinic.
The clinic and students will be out there for the next few weeks offering first and second doses.
For more information, contact FAME Church: Click Here For Church Contact, Click here for UNLV Community Clinic contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.