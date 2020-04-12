LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Easter Sunday looked different for worshippers across the valley as churches made adjustments to adhere to social distancing.
Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered people to stay home. Some did the opposite.
“This is not the time to have Easter dinner because there could be a transmission there,” the governor said ahead of the holy weekend.
“If we’re on our own accord and we’re gathering together, keeping compliant, six feet apart, gathering in our cars, that should not be an issue,” Erin Gooch said.
Gooch joined a rally of around 100 people who defied the governor’s orders. The group met at the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard and drove together to Fremont Street.
Meanwhile, the International Church of Las Vegas opted for a drive-thru Easter service. And a pastor who pledged an in-person service did an about-face, moving things online.
Once businesses started closing, Calvary Chapel Las Vegas offered drive-thru prayers. They said they embraced virtual worship from the start.
“This whole pandemic is really painting a really unique picture that we’ve never experienced before,” Pastor Tony Monto said. “This is the first Easter I have spent outside of a church building. It’s just you know, crazy for me.”
Social distancing made him and his team find another way to share in fellowship from afar.
“We went on the hiking trails on the outskirts of Las Vegas so we went on one of the hills,” he said.
The church taped its service there and live streamed it online. To Monto’s surprise, they reached more people than he could have in-person.
“Our online interactions and engagements have sky-rocketed,” he said. “Some weeks it’s up 300-400%, more engagement than we’ve ever had before.”
Monto said it doesn’t matter where, the message on Easter Sunday is the same.
“Every single one of us, not in any single country, every country alike, we are all looking to be delivered of this pandemic,” Monto said. “And I think we are all looking for some kind of hope, some kind of breath of fresh air.”
