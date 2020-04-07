LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At least one church is planning to open for Easter Sunday service this weekend in Las Vegas.
Pastor Joseph Guy, who leads churchgoers at Open Arms Community Church on West Sahara Avenue, said his plan is to follow social distancing guidelines. Once the church fills to its capacity, members could then celebrate Easter Service drive-in style from the parking lot.
Guy said he isn’t defying orders, but finds it curious that alcohol is considered essential yet church isn’t. Easter is the biggest day, and if you turn your back on that, you aren’t doing your duty as Christians to step up and offer people hope at a tragic time like this, Guy told FOX5.
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday said this is not the time to get together in large groups to celebrate Easter at church or as a family for Easter Sunday dinner.
Open Arms Community Church opened last year and has about 50 members.
