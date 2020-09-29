LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic continues to take its toll on businesses throughout Las Vegas' Chinatown, leading to double-digit drops in profits, many closures and efforts to reinvent tourism-reliant businesses.
Some hope the easing of capacity restrictions by Governor Steve Sisolak on weddings, conventions, live entertainment and trade shows will give the tourist destination a boost.
Dozens of independent businesses along the Spring Mountain Road corridor took financials hit prior to the pandemic, as the coronavirus ravaged through China and Asia and limited international travel for customers. Xenophobia also caused many Americans to shy away from Asian-owned businesses.
Like plenty of mom-and-pop businesses nationwide, retail stores and restaurants couldn't survive shutdowns and capacity restrictions.
Borman Yang is the owner of Taiwan Deli, which still suffers from a 70% decline in revenue.
Tour buses used to bring international travelers and convention-goers to her restaurant.
"[They came from] Taiwan, Singapore. Because of COVID-19, they cannot come," Yang said, who was forced to lay off two-thirds of her staff, who she said felt like "family."
The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce said some businesses have pivoted their models.
"The spirit of the entrepreneur is amazing. They've made other ways to make money, where they are selling PPE equipment," said Sonny Vinuya with the Chamber.
The organization has teamed up with other business partners to help these small businesses apply for federal relief and aid.
Las Vegas Asian Restaurant Week runs through Wednesday. For more information, click here.
