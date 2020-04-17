LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nurses and doctors at Cure 4 the Kids Foundation are making sure their patients continue to get the treatments that they need to fight cancer.
Because the children have compromised immune systems, staff are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone at the facility healthy and safe, such as taking the temperature of everyone who enters and cleaning elevators between uses.
President, CEO and Co-founder Annette Logan Parker came up with the idea to set up an on-site commissary to limit staff’s potential exposure to coronavirus, which they would have to deal with going to an outside grocery store.
“We're meeting right where they were insecure, and it's worked really well,” Parker said.
The commissary is stocked with fresh produce, milk, eggs, toilet paper and other essential groceries.
During the pandemic, Cure 4 the Kids, the only children’s cancer treatment center in Southern Nevada is still treating 40 to 50 patients a day.
