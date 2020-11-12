LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With 1,055 students in grades Pre-K through eighth, public charter school Mater Academy Mountain Vista has nowhere near the number of students as the Clark County School District -- but it still has lessons to share about navigating hybrid learning.
For the past six weeks, Pre-K through second-grade students have been allowed to attend school both in person and remotely, alternating every week. This is the first week they have welcomed third, fourth, and fifth grades for hybrid learning.
Olivia Carbajal, principal of Mater Academy Mountain Vista, said they have not had any school spread or COVID-19 cases where transmission occurred within the school setting.
"We've had cases in the sense that a student tested positive, and we realized they were in the building on a certain day for testing, for example. At that point, we isolate anybody that was in contact with that student, and were able to, thankfully, all test negative after that incident."
She credits the school's success in fighting COVID to an order of operations. First, she says when families arrive at the building, they have to complete a COVID-19 symptom survey.
"Students aren't allowed to get out of those cars until the survey is completed. And then they have teacher's aides who will come and assist and walk students to their classrooms. So it's a lot of manpower," said Carbajal.
Second, cohort groups attend on an alternating schedule where one week half of them learn remotely, and the next week they're in the building.
"We just sanitize each station and space them out," said Carbajal.
Carbajal said staggering schedules has helped with social distancing. Additionally, she said floor markers throughout hallways and classrooms help with that too.
But Carbajal also said her biggest takeaway is the importance of keeping in constant communication with all stakeholders.
"The parent surveys, parent phone calls -- we're calling parents daily," said Carbajal. "Making sure that every single procedure is reviewed with all members of staff... how students are even going to walk in the hallways? Ya know, what if they need to use the restroom, right? Making sure that all of those procedures are in place, and also making sure that families are aware of what the expectations are."
She said fostering an open-door environment by collaborating and communicating with teachers has also been imperative to making staff feel comfortable and safe.
So far, she said they've only had one or two families that have pushed back about mask-wearing, but after reiterating the school policy, she says they quickly complied.
The academy will transition their middle school students to hybrid learning in the near future -- depending on the status of spread in the area, according to Carbajal.
