LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas casinos have had to adjust smoking policies in light of the statewide mandate to wear face coverings.
The mandate has been in place for more than two weeks. Last week, the Southern Nevada Health District encouraged businesses to develop tobacco-free policies to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which is known to spread via respiratory droplets.
FOX5 reached out to several Strip casino companies for an update on their smoking policies.
Boyd Gaming
Declined to comment.
Caesars Entertainment
Casino customers may continue to drink or smoke subject to existing rules, but they must wear a mask per our new policy. To enjoy a drink or a smoke, customers should simply lower their mask, drink or smoke, and then lift their mask back into place.
MGM Resorts
Patrons who wish to smoke will be permitted to do so, provided proper protocols are in place. Certain table games and areas on our slot floors have been designated non-smoking. Additionally, certain table games require patrons to step back six feet from the table to smoke.
Las Vegas Sands Corporation (Palazzo and Venetian)
The state of Nevada requires face masks to be worn in public areas, including our casinos. Free masks are available to guests at thermal scanning stations at every entrance. We ask that all players and spectators at table games and card games to refrain from smoking or vaping.
