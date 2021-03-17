LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One year later, FOX5 reflects on one of the darkest days of Las Vegas history with a candid conversation with downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens.
On March 18, 2020, all casinos were ordered to shut down. Stevens is the co-owner of The D Las Vegas, the Golden Gate and Circa Resort & Casino with his brother Greg.
"It went from the best to the worst. It was so depressing and so disappointing," Stevens said, on having to inform workers in what typically would be a "busy" season that there was no word when everything could return to normal again.
Stevens shared on his experience through the shutdown, including the turbulent times of 2020, launching Circa and now welcoming vaccinated tourists.
"Spring is in the air, and spring means hope. The crowds that come in are so excited for March Madness, for the spring weather and things coming back," he said. "Las Vegas is coming back and you're gonna see it."
(0) comments
