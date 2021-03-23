LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As some casinos begin to reopen midweek, a casino dealer school is seeing an increase in people who want to learn the trade.
“In terms of our actual occupancy, 25% or whatever has been allowed by the governor, we maxed out. We actually sold out. We had to limit enrollment at the school a number of times,” said David Noll, owner of CEG Dealer School.
Many of those enrolling at CEG Dealer School are “back of house” casino employees, as they're called.
People who worked in areas of casinos that have not fully recovered from the pandemic like live performances, shuttered casino restaurants or casino nightclubs, now see dealing cards as a more secure option.
“You look out at the casino and you realize that the table game dealers have been able to stay employed for the most part,” said Noll.
He said the rush to enroll could not have come at a better time.
“There are a lot of older legacy dealers who took this opportunity to retire,” said Noll. “In two weeks we are meeting with one of the biggest casino operators here in town that wants to sit down with us and create a sort of a portal for training and hiring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.