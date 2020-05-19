LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local automotive wrap company is switching things up and using their technology to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Purple Flare Wraps is installing antimicrobial film for area businesses ahead of reopening. Anti-microbial technology kills 99.9% of harmful bacteria by attacking microbes. The vinyl film is installed, similar to wrapping a car, on high-touch surfaces.
"Most people are asking us to install it in high contact areas like hand rails, door handles, desks, counters, elevator buttons just areas that everybody is touching," Miguel Peralta from Purple Flare Wraps said. "The installation is very similar to the installation of a car wrap or a sticker. It’s a clear laminate but what were doing is were printing the finger print pattern which you will see, so that its recognizable like what areas are safe to touch."
For more information about Purple Flare Wraps, you can visit its website.
