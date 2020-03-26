LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Roseman University of Health Sciences donated 1,000 masks, 1,300 gloves, and 160 gowns to local Las Vegas medical organizations.
Roseman University is a private dental healthcare facility in Henderson.
As dental professionals are not currently working , staffers came together to donate these items to nurses and doctors who are serving on the front lines to combat COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.