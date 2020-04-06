LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some laid off employees of a valley company were told they should move from their homes by April 15, and later the company changed course on its decision and informed workers they could leave when able.
"On Friday, we picked up our last paycheck. We have to be off property by April 15," said former worker John Irwin, laid off from the Callville Bay Resort & Marina.
Irwin, his girlfriend and a handful of employees were laid off and told to vacate employee housing. "I didn't think it was right," he said.
On March 29, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a stay on evictions and foreclosures to "stay home for Nevada." Irwin and his girlfriend spoke to attorneys with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada about their concerns, and filed a complaint online with the Nevada Attorney General's Office.
A spokesperson of the company told FOX5 the employees were told later Monday afternoon they could stay as long as they needed, and in an email, stated "there was never an intention to evict anyone who could not find alternate housing by that date."
A statement was given from Kim Roundtree, general manager of Callville Bay Resort & Marina:
The health and safety of our community remain our greatest priorities during this challenging time. While our employee housing is provided as a benefit of employment, we will not require any affected laid-off employee to vacate our housing units if they do not have a suitable alternative for the duration of the pandemic closures.
The governor's directive bans landlords from lockouts, posting or giving notices to pay or move out, bars eviction filings and waives late fees through the duration of the emergency declaration.
The governor's declaration can be read here.
Sisolak requested that landlords and tenants come up with some sort of agreement in 30 days.
Any landlords that do not cooperate with the governor's directive are asked to contact the Nevada Attorney General's Office and call (888) 434-9989. Tenants can file complaints here.
"At the end of that moratorium, all that rent will be due," said Jim Berchtold of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.
Berchtold advises tenants to work on a reasonable payment plan as soon as possible, to avoid large payments for rent when the emergency declaration has ended. Weekly rentals also apply to the governor's moratorium.
"If you are in a weekly-- and you pay your rent weekly, you are a weekly tenant and you cannot be evicted, right now," he said.
People with concerns on their particular situation should also call Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada for advice at (702) 386-1070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.