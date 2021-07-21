LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's new mask policy impacts businesses large and small.
At Stewart Market located in Las Vegas, store owner Matt Sayegh, said he's willing to follow the new rules.
“Well I’m going to be straight honest with you it’s inconvenient, but like I said to respect your business, and the Commissioners and the state, and the city of Las Vegas, it's something we have to do," Sayegh said.
Some of his 16 employees have continued to wear their masks regardless of vaccination status. He said they just took down two plexiglass screens two weeks ago.
“We’re going to put back the screens because we just removed it,” Sayegh said.
He said they will do their best to stay healthy and follow the rules.
"That’s why you’re in business. You have to comply, you have to adjust, you have to follow,” Sayegh said.
Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, believes everyone should be required to wear masks-not just their members.
"Right now the decision to wear masks has to be for everyone,” Argüello-Kline said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.