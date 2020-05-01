LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – An essential Las Vegas Valley business helped feed dozens of families on Friday. Unforgettable Coatings is a painting and construction contractor. The company’s CEO decided the company should give back but gave its workers a special role to play in the process.
“We’ve got a lot of great employees. They’ve got family members that are out of work. People that they know that are out of work and are food deprived,” said CEO Corey Summerhays. “We wanted to give them an opportunity to serve the people closest to them.”
The 80 painters hand selected the families that would be receiving a cart full of groceries. They entered the Cardenas grocery store near Bonanza and Lamb together with a gift card. The company donated around 12 thousand dollars to the grocery fund.
“It’s a great help. It’s something wonderful,” said painter Rony Rosales. Rosales brought his sister-in-law.
Cardenas also helped shoppers have a VIP experience. The story was opened an hour early for the shoppers and each cart was pre-packed with essentials.
Summerhays hopes other businesses will get inspired.
“This community has taken care of us the past 12 years. Its been a great community for us. It’s our turn to give back during these times,” he said.
