LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You may be able to breathe a little easier if you've gotten your full COVID-19 vaccine.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that Centers for Disease Control guidelines are relaxing when it comes to masks for the fully vaccinated -- adding that it is safe to dine outdoors without a mask.
But what about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide mask mandate? Some local restaurant owners tell FOX5 they are excited -- but confused.
The local owner of Made in Argentina, an eatery just west of the Strip on Valley View Bouelvard, told FOX5 that he is thrilled about the relaxed CDC guidance, and added he hopes it brings more tourism to Vegas and more business to his outdoor patio.
"It's amazing,” said Pablo Rodriguez, restaurant owner of Made in Argentina.
While he said his business has been following the state’s mask mandate, he said it has been difficult to have to enforce masks on his patio now that many people are vaccinated, largely because he is so grateful for the support of his customers right now.
Now that the CDC announced unvaccinated people can dine outside maskless, he just has one question: how will he know if his customers have been vaccinated?
"How are we gonna find out? I don't know. Is it gonna be like, you know, when you ask for a drink you have to show ID, you know? The ID to [show] you're over 21? Maybe the same way that you're vaccinated, right?" said Rodriguez.
The governor's office told FOX5 on Tuesday afternoon that they're currently reviewing the CDC’s latest guidance and will announce any updates in coming days.
Rodriguez said he hopes they give an update to the statewide mask mandate soon.
“The rules have to be clear for everybody,” said Rodriguez.
On a local level, Clark County's proposed plan was approved by the state this week to allow restaurant owners to double the maximum per-table capacity from six people to twelve.
"We have a lot of businesses here, and so, they want to do meetings, business meetings,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the ability to seat big tables again is welcomed and needed for his restaurant, which struggled tremendously during the pandemic, like so many others.
If you're looking to support a locally owned small business, Rodriguez said Made in Argentina has the best empanadas in town -- and a customer confirmed that.
"It's the best empanadas I've ever had, the flavor, everything was just so good,” said one local customer.
She hopes other locals support locally owned places like Made in Argentina as they work to navigate the ever-evolving COVID-19 restrictions.
"Getting them back on their feet, and just helping out, just makes you feel good,” the customer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.