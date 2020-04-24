LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Viero Bridal is giving brides-to-be the chance to try on wedding dresses at home.
“We allow brides to pick up to four dresses. We can deliver to their homes or ship it to their homes,” said Regional Manager Sona Cox.
“They can have a little bridal party at home so they can say yes to the dress in the comfort of their own home.”
The bridal boutique located in Town Square is shipping the wedding dresses locally and all over the country. Cox says they use Lysol on the gowns before shipping them to the brides-to-be.
There is a contract involved and a fee. More information can be found on FOX5's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.