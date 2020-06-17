LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A young Las Vegas boy battling cancer is hoping his artwork makes people smile and inspires them to wear face coverings.
Since he was five years old, Mason, now seven, has been battling leukemia. He participates in an Arts in Medicine Program at Cure 4 the Kids Foundation.
Mason is a fan of "Baby Yoda" from the Star Wars Disney+ TV series, and depicted the character in his artwork sending a message about wearing face coverings as Nevada reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
BIG C4K props to Mason, our 6-year old patient for creating this amazing #WorkOfArt! 👍 for wearing a mask and 👎 for not wearing a mask. And off to the right, that's the dreaded #Coronavirus. Retweet this to your friends and family! #StaySafe #Covid19 #Cure4TheKidsFoundation pic.twitter.com/SmsjN2r2vF— Cure 4 The Kids (@Cure4thekids) June 16, 2020
“I decided to make baby yoda without a mask and a mask. And it says stay home and a thumbs down with not the mask. And the one with thumbs up with the mask,” Mason said.
For cancer patients and others who have suppressed immune systems, the pandemic could be life-threatening. Face coverings can be an effective way to prevent them from catching the virus.
“He’s immunocompromised, said Mason’s father. "Even though he's in remission and doing good ... we still just have to be safe.”
