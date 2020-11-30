LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Analytics experts are predicting that 2020 sales on Cyber Monday will break records. But it’s not just big box retailers running the show these days.
Local small businesses are bolstering their digital presence in new and innovative ways. Malandra Boutique in Summerlin is just one example.
When owner Nieve Malandra’s main job as a singer on the Strip was affected by cancellations, she was not about to let her fashion boutique fall to the same fate. Instead, she found a prosperous digital workaround.
“We are really excited to be tapping into Facebook Live right now. It is really wonderful,” said Malandra of her new sales strategy she refers to as “live sales.”
The days of shopping for clothes online through static images are over, at least for her Summerlin business, Malandra’s Boutique.
“It’s kind of like a QVC, but it’s for my small business. And I’ve always wanted to be on QVC,” said Malandra.
The live sales operate using a Facebook-integrated software called Comment Sold. Months ago, Malandra set up a ring-light studio in the back of her brick-and-mortar for filming herself and her employees, trying clothes on and describing them in detail. Customers can comment “sold” with their size and contact info and later receive an invoice.
Malandra said she feels it provides a unique shopping experience.
“Because instead of just ordering online, 'I have no idea if this runs big, does it run small, like what do they have left? What do they have left? You know, I don’t know the colors.' We’re telling you all of that stuff in real time.”
“I think it was only about a month, month and a half, that we were completely closed for business. But during that time, I was able to sort of restructure some things and get my online store more dialed in.”
And the cash register agrees.
“I’m selling more online than I was before, I was more brick-and-mortar before,” said Malandra. “That money goes toward my family, keeping us alive, you know, putting food on the table."
That’s why the Las Vegas local said she’s happy to have found a workaround — and hopes other locals shop small this holiday season.
“I’m not like super rich or anything like that, it’s just a small business, and it’s just enough. We just rely on local, the people who live around us.”
To visit the Facebook page of Malandra Boutique, click here.
