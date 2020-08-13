LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person attempting to fly to Las Vegas on Wednesday allegedly struck an American Airlines employee after becoming irate over the company's face covering policy.
According to a statement from American Airlines, on Wednesday, a customer on American Airlines flight 2027 with service from Los Angeles to Phoenix did not comply with the company's mandatory face covering policy.
The airline said that after arriving in Phoenix and being informed that they would not be able to take their connecting flight to Las Vegas, the individual "became irate and struck an American team member in the terminal."
American Airlines said law enforcement was requested.
“Violence of any kind is not tolerated by American Airlines. We thank the Phoenix Police Department for their quick response to ensure the safety of our team members and customers," the company said in a statement provided to FOX5.
The employee who was struck was not injured as a result of the altercation, the company said.
The airline said that the passenger has been placed on the company's internal refuse list pending further investigation.
“American, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face covering while on board aircraft beginning May 11. We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and on board, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face covering for the duration of this requirement.”
