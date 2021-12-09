LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas based sports medical provider is expanding their company to include a division dedicated to large-scale onsite COVID-19 testing.
Pro-Am Sports Medicine, formally called Athlete Advantage Medical, is a Las Vegas based medical provider.
CEO, James Murphy, said they provide a space to consolidate treatment for injured athletes that range from professional to recreational. They just held their grand opening on Wednesday for their location off Rainbow and West Sunset Road.
“The UFC is our client, Premiere Boxing Championships, Mayweather Promotions, Bellator, Professional Fighter League, if you see a fight on TV then they’re our client," Murphy said.
The pandemic derailed business, but Murphy said they saw a need from their combat sports clients for COVID-19 testing and they adapted from there.
“It's really been a fun, interesting experience from our perspective as far the business side of it," Murphy said.
They test talent and production crew at professional sporting events, entertainment productions like Miss Universe, as well as employees at companies like Golden Entertainment.
This past week they officially launched OnSiteAble, in partnership with AMR/MedicWest Ambulance. They can take upwards of hundreds of mobile Accula docking stations made by Thermo Fisher.
"We literally swab the person, put it into a solution, into the docking machine have the result the entire process in 40 minutes," Murphy said.
OnSiteAble also offers pre-travel at-home testing kits that the public can order. Murphy said they've seen a significant increase in demand.
"Because of the travel restrictions that are opening up still requiring testing we’ve seen a significant increase in that which is great because things are opening up, people are allowed to move but at the same time if you’re not vaccinated and some places such as Canada whether you’re vaccinated or not they require a PCR test," Murphy said.
The test kits are sent overnight, testing is then done through Zoom with a medical professional to confirm the identity of the person getting tested, and a return label is provided to be sent to the lab. Murphy said the entire process can be completed in as little as 48 hours. The kits cost $175.
"We can ship on Tuesday, test them on Wednesday and they’ll have an result on Thursday," Murphy said.
Pro-Am partners with Syndicate MMA, both located off Rainbow and Sunset and only divided by a nail salon in between. Murphy said their boxing instructor is Sugar Shane Mosely Junior, Shane Mosely’s son and is set to start next week.
A COVID-19 testing drive-thru window will also be available at that location for clients of theirs starting next week.
