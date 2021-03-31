LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 2,100 people in the Las Vegas community received the vaccine in a pop-up clinic at the Rafael Rivera Community Center, all in an effort to reach out to Latinos in Clark County.
Latinos are the largest community of color in Nevada, with more than 680,000 members. Fifteen percent of Latinos, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, have received the vaccine.
"A lot of people kept telling us that the Latino community didn't want the vaccine. And we knew that was completely wrong," said Astrid Silva of Dream Big Nevada, one of the organizers along with Immigrant Home Foundation and Walmart. "The biggest obstacle that we've seen to getting the vaccine has been accessibility," she said.
Silva says access is key. The patients walked or took the bus to the clinic. Many needed assistance with reading, writing and what Silva called "cultural competence."
"I had some folks that, we had to hold their hands while they sat there, because they said, 'You know, I haven't been vaccinated in 30 years,'" Silva said.
Silva and staff have had to bring education to the forefront and dispel misconceptions among the Latino community, with one-on-one conversations. Many thought the vaccine is only for the elderly. Others thought only paid "caregivers" are eligible for the vaccine in Nevada.
"It isn't really hesitancy towards the vaccine. It's just hesitancy about how to get it. These community micro-sites are going to be, I think, that the thing that changes it for our communities," Silva said.
Dream Big Nevada hopes to do another pop-up site for additional community members, and has shared their insight with other community organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.