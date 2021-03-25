LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 restrictions for the state. Bars in Bullhead City, Arizona resumed full operations leaving taverns in Nevada wondering when they could be next.
Governor Ducey's new guidelines say mask wearing and social distancing are no longer requirements.
Bars can resume normal operations.
Crystal Szilard, a bartender at O'Leary's Pub in Bullhead City, Arizona said they were grateful for the new executive order. She said she only wore masks to respect others.
"Grateful because I didn’t think they were that necessary. I guess I wasn’t in fear. Hopefully soon the other side of the river, Laughlin will start opening up," Szilard said.
Everyone within the bar was not wearing a mask. Szilard likes that it's up to the person if they want to wear one or not.
“If people want to wear them they’re more than welcome but they’re not required to which is nice you know. And I think people like the idea of having their choice of wearing it or not,” Szilard said.
Businesses still have the right to maintain mask mandates within their own establishments.
Meanwhile in Henderson, Emily Eldredge, the assistant General Manager at Remedy’s off Saint Rose Parkway said Nevada needs to follow Arizona lead.
"We’ve been doing the best that we can to follow the rules and I think it’s time for us to start opening up,” Eldredge said.
Some of her colleagues are still not back to work under the state's capacity limitations and restrictions.
"I think we should be following up with Arizona already. We have been doing everything we can working in a state that has a lot to do with customer services," Eldredge said.
