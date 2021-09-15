LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark is scheduled to host the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta this week.
The event debuted at Cashman Center in 2017 and at the new ballpark in 2019. The games serve as "spring training" for teams in the Mexican Winter League.
Thursday and Friday's games will feature two of the top teams in the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico: Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali.
The event has partnered with Immunize Nevada to offer the COVID-19 vaccine. All newly-vaccinated fans will get free admission to the game.
The clinics will be held on Sept. 16 and 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All three vaccines will be available.
Tickets information for both games can be found here.
