LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Anyone interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at the Las Vegas Ballpark this weekend.
Several groups teamed up to hold the pop-up vaccination event on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for free to anyone 12 years and older by appointment. The one-shot Janssen vaccine will be available for adults.
Walk-up appointments will be available while supplies last.
Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here.
Youth 12-18 getting the vaccine or anyone under 12 with an adult getting the vaccine can "swing for the fences by testing their hitting skills on the field during the event," according to a media release. Those participating must have a vaccination card from June 5.
HIRING
The ballpark is also hosting a recruitment event during this time. Anyone interested should bring their resumes.
The park is hiring for: concession cashiers, concession and premium supervisors, culinary cooks, stewards, runners, attendants and servers.
For more information, click here.
