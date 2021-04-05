LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark announced Monday that it will host a job fair on Saturday, April 17.
According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the main concourse.
The release notes that the following organizations will be present to share information on requirements for the following positions:
- Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark – retail sales associates, operations crew members, fan experience ambassadors
- WeServe – guest services
- ABM – event cleaners and housekeeping
- Contemporary Services Corporation – security
Those in attendance can meet with hiring managers and interview on-site for all current positions. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes, the release says.
For more information, go to www.thelvballpark.com. Standard entry rules apply. Masks required. Temperature checks upon arrival. All interviews will follow COVID safety measures and social distancing will be enforced.
