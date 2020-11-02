LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its popular Flicks on the Field movie nights.
Starting Sunday, Nov. 8, the ballpark will host a holiday movie matinee series, with the "Nightmare Before Christmas" as the first showing. The movie showings will be offered each Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 13.
Groups can bring blankets and pillows and "cozy up" on the field with up to six people in their own personal pod, organizers said. The personal pods are $50 to reserve, according to the website.
Flicks on the Field are back starting this upcoming Sunday, 11/8. And. We are going Holiday Themed Matinees at 1:00PM. 1st movie....The Nightmare Before Christmas. Learn more about the movies and buy tickets here...https://t.co/Ly3QidKtxp pic.twitter.com/92d3T8JvLB— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) November 2, 2020
Concessions will be open throughout the ballpark.
Gates will open at noon with the movies starting at 1 p.m.
The movie schedule includes:
"Nightmare Before Christmas" - Nov. 8
"The Polar Express" - Nov. 15
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)" - Nov. 22
"Home Alone" - Dec. 6
"Elf" - Dec. 13
For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit: bit.ly/3mMfNkG
