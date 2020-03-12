LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Minor League Baseball has announced it will delay the start of the 2020 season.
The delay will impact the Las Vegas Aviators, who were set to begin their season April 9.
Statement from Minor League Baseball ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H4RlAyPxxw— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 12, 2020
MILB's move to delay the start of the season comes following an earlier announcement that Major League Baseball would be delaying its opening day and suspending its spring training schedule.
Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu— MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020
