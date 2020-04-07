LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For one Las Vegas artist, staying home for Nevada doesn’t mean he has to stop working. Juan Muniz is shifting his talents to help our community.
“It was just a pause button,” Muniz said. “It was like we stomped on the brakes. The health of everybody comes first.”
2020 was going to be a busy year for him.
“I had some big, big projects coming up with the NHL and some Strip performers and entertainers,” Muniz said. “Hopefully it will still happen.”
Until then, he is staying home. But the valley artist said he thought about his friends still working on the front lines.
“These people do need recognition,” he said. “They’re going out. They’re putting their life on the lines to keep us all going and keep us healthy. They deserve a nod. They deserve our respect.”
Nurses, doctors, EMTs -- Muniz started drawing characters based on the heroes in his own life.
“Not only in the medical field, but first responders, military, police, and also cashiers, people who are out there daily dealing with the public,” he said.
He plans to create a book of 20 characters highlighting essential jobs.
“I just got the idea, maybe there’s something here because so many people were saying thank you to me when I was trying to thank them,” Muniz said.
On top of honoring those on our front lines, Muniz also created a coloring book to help families who are staying inside.
A father of two, he said he was looking for a way to keep his own kids entertained. He turned some of his most popular drawings into coloring pages.
“The biggest surprise was it was adults [doing them],” he said. “A lot of kids love them, but the best part was seeing the adults color them and send me pictures when they were done. During this time, we see the negativity of what happens out there and I wanted to create something positive and bring families together.”
Muniz hopes to have his front line heroes book finished by the end of April.
To download his coloring book pages for free, click here.
