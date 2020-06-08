LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas area home sales dropped nearly 50% in May with ongoing financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report from Las Vegas Realtors, May home sales were down 48.1% from last year, while condo and townhome sales were down 51.3%. Southern Nevada also saw a drop in sales in April.
Home prices stayed high, however. Median prices for existing single-family homes held at $315,000, up 5% from the median home price of $300,000 in May 2019. March 2020 saw an all-time median home price record of $319,000.
“This crisis has obviously had a big impact on home sales,” LVR President Tom Blanchard said in a release. “At the same time, it’s encouraging to see home values remaining steady, even with sales activity dropping.
"The bright spot is the increased activity of homes being placed under contract, which has seen a steady and significant increase since mid-April, which appears to have been the bottom of this housing dip," Blanchard said.
Despite fewer homes selling, Blanchard said there's still a shrinking supply of homes around the Las Vegas Valley. Sales in May equate to less than a four-month supply of homes available for sale. LVR said a six-month supply is considered to be part of a balanced market.
The 90-day moratorium on evictions and foreclosures has kept distressed sales low. In May, LVR said short sales and foreclosures accounted for 1.5% of all sales, compared to 2% of all sales a year ago.
