LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some doctors' offices in the Las Vegas Valley are starting to get vaccine doses to administer to the general public, and some patients have been waiting months until they could get the vaccine from them.
For the past several months, patients have been calling doctors' offices across the valley, asking when doses could be available.
Patients have a variety of reasons for seeking their doctor's care, exclusively: from lack of access to public sites, internet challenges, to questions over which vaccine patients should get, many people have been searching for a more personalized approach to get the vaccine than visiting a public site or a mega-site in the valley.
P3 Medical Group started to administer Moderna doses to patients 16 and older last weekend, and will give 1,000 doses over the next few weeks.
"The overwhelming majority [of patients] would rather come to their doctor. There's also the trust: they have lots of questions," said P3 Medical Director Dr. Linda Johnson.
The clinics have specialized refrigerators for only Moderna doses. The medical group applied in December to administer that particular vaccine, and started vaccinating seniors and healthcare workers, earlier this year.
For information on obtaining a vaccine through P3 Medical Group, click on this link: P3 Medical Group
The details for the next vaccine clinics are below:
- Green Valley: Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 100 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 239, Henderson, NV 89074
- Seven Hills: Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 880 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 140, Henderson, NV 89052
- Sunset: Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 9280 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.