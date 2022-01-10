LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As demand for COVID-19 testing soars, some health clinics in the Las Vegas Valley are now reserving their tests for those with severe symptoms or risks only.
University Medical Center is asking people to avoid visiting their emergency departments or Quick Care locations if they are only seeking a COVID-19 test and do not have severe symptoms or risk factors.
Mason Van Houweling, the chief executive officer of UMC, said roughly 40% of people who are currently walking into their ERs and urgent care clinics are people seeking COVID-19 tests. He added that demand for testing is at the highest he has ever seen it.
"What we’re asking the public to do is to help us prioritize those patients, because we are seeing some very sick and severe patients in the community. So if you’re asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms, are relatively healthy, we’re asking you to stay home," he said.
He is advising locals with mild symptoms to isolate if they can or seek test results at the county's public testing sites.
“When you have that much demand, it is straining and stressing our system, both on testing, but also on the patient care side," said Van Houweling. "There’s still a lot of things that we do and treat here: heart attacks, strokes, unfortunately accidents in our community, so you add that layer of just testing and it takes away from our providers.”
Exacerbating the strain, testing demand is soaring while UMC's medical staff is shrinking.
"Unfortunately we’re having staff come down with the virus, so it’s compressing us at both ends," said Van Houweling. Despite this, he pointed out that UMC has one of the highest vaccination rates in the region, with a vaccine mandate in place for all staff.
Now, because of the limited access to testing across the valley, many of these same people who are getting turned away at places like urgent cares and ERs are choosing to instead pay hundreds for results from private clinics or labs.
"Our phones are ringing all day long," said Amanda Ellis, who works in client relations for local preventative health clinic E7 Health.
E7 Health offers same-day appointments, travel-approved testing and results in under two hours. They do come at a cost, however.
"The cost of PCR testing is $249.99," said Ellis.
E7 Health doesn’t bill insurance, but she said many people will later bring their receipt to their insurance company for possible reimbursement. This, however, has not stopped E7 Health from seeing more interest from the community recently.
“We’ve at least doubled our business," said Ellis. "There are definitely days where we’re doing several hundred tests, if not more. We’re definitely in a situation where there’s been a huge increase in demand for PCR testing because tests are hard to find in this area, because of the variant, because of the holidays.”
But E7 isn’t the only private clinic reporting a boom in business: Worksite labs at the Orleans Hotel & Casino said they saw a 44% increase in COVID-19 testing patients last week.
Additionally, health clinic Revolution Health reported seeing more than threefold the number of patients in the last two to three weeks. Meanwhile, MDX Labs, which claims to offer free testing (those without insurance are covered by the CARES Act), said they are now pushing their time window for test results back a day, while staff are picking up additional shifts, even on weekends, to meet the demand.
