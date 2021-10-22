LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Immunize Nevada is hosting a series of COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at local churches in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.
The clinics will begin Oct. 24 and will continue each Sunday through Dec. 12. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available.
