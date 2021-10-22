Pfizer data suggest third dose of Covid-19 vaccine 'strongly' boosts protection against Delta variant

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers at a drive up vaccination site in Reno, Nevada in 2020.

 PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Immunize Nevada is hosting a series of COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at local churches in partnership with the 100 Black Men of Las Vegas.

The clinics will begin Oct. 24 and will continue each Sunday through Dec. 12. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.